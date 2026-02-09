Left Menu

Bihar Unveils Rs 12,165 Crore Supplementary Budget in Assembly

Bihar Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav presented a supplementary budget of over Rs 12,165 crore for 2025-26 in the state assembly, focusing on key welfare initiatives, including education, housing, and nutrition programs. This supplemental finance aims to bolster state and central development schemes under various categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Bihar Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav introduced a supplementary budget exceeding Rs 12,165 crore for the financial year 2025-26 in the state assembly. This additional budget is divided into Rs 9,586.39 crore for the annual scheme and Rs 2,579.04 crore for committed expenses.

Key allocations include Rs 41.82 crore for the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Rs 1,013 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY-Gramin), and Rs 633.63 crore for the Saksham Anganwadi Poshan-2.0, aiming to improve nutrition for vulnerable groups. Additionally, Rs 1,184 crore is set aside for the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

These funds form part of a comprehensive strategy to combat poverty and malnutrition, ensuring targeted development through state and central programs designed to enhance employment opportunities and welfare across Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

