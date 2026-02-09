Bihar Unveils Rs 12,165 Crore Supplementary Budget in Assembly

On Monday, Bihar Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav introduced a supplementary budget exceeding Rs 12,165 crore for the financial year 2025-26 in the state assembly. This additional budget is divided into Rs 9,586.39 crore for the annual scheme and Rs 2,579.04 crore for committed expenses.

Key allocations include Rs 41.82 crore for the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Rs 1,013 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY-Gramin), and Rs 633.63 crore for the Saksham Anganwadi Poshan-2.0, aiming to improve nutrition for vulnerable groups. Additionally, Rs 1,184 crore is set aside for the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

These funds form part of a comprehensive strategy to combat poverty and malnutrition, ensuring targeted development through state and central programs designed to enhance employment opportunities and welfare across Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)