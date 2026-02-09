Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Exams: Enhanced Security Measures in Place

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is poised to initiate Class 12 board exams across the state starting Tuesday, with robust security measures in place to ensure the exams proceed smoothly and fairly, according to officials.

Bhopal's District Education Officer, N K Ahirwar, stated in a conversation with ANI that 104 examination centers have been established in the district, with every student assigned accordingly. To guarantee ongoing supervision during the exams, a block-level inspection team and two district-level teams have been organized.

Particularly in private schools, where CCTV coverage has been expanded to 53 centers, heightened scrutiny prevails, monitored at district, divisional, and Collector's office levels. Additionally, dedicated operators will oversee monitoring, with physical checks supplementing CCTV surveillance. MPBSE slated Class 12 exams for February 10 to March 7, while Class 10 exams run from February 13 to March 6, both occurring from 9 AM to 12 noon.

