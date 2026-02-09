Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Exams: Enhanced Security Measures in Place

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is set to commence Class 12 exams with strict security. Enhanced monitoring, including CCTV and inspection teams, aims to ensure fair conduct of exams. The exams run from February 10 to March 7, with measures targeted especially at private school centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:43 IST
Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Exams: Enhanced Security Measures in Place
District Education Officer of Bhopal, N K Ahirwar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is poised to initiate Class 12 board exams across the state starting Tuesday, with robust security measures in place to ensure the exams proceed smoothly and fairly, according to officials.

Bhopal's District Education Officer, N K Ahirwar, stated in a conversation with ANI that 104 examination centers have been established in the district, with every student assigned accordingly. To guarantee ongoing supervision during the exams, a block-level inspection team and two district-level teams have been organized.

Particularly in private schools, where CCTV coverage has been expanded to 53 centers, heightened scrutiny prevails, monitored at district, divisional, and Collector's office levels. Additionally, dedicated operators will oversee monitoring, with physical checks supplementing CCTV surveillance. MPBSE slated Class 12 exams for February 10 to March 7, while Class 10 exams run from February 13 to March 6, both occurring from 9 AM to 12 noon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BCB Extends Gratitude Amidst T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Drama

BCB Extends Gratitude Amidst T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Drama

 Bangladesh
2
European Shares Soar Amid Earnings and M&A Surge

European Shares Soar Amid Earnings and M&A Surge

 Global
3
Mahayuti's Triumph: Maharashtra Poll Success Highlights Good Governance

Mahayuti's Triumph: Maharashtra Poll Success Highlights Good Governance

 India
4
Rijiju Criticizes Congress Over Parliamentary Disruptions

Rijiju Criticizes Congress Over Parliamentary Disruptions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026