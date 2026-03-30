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Intensified Security Measures Gear Up for Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi

Authorities in northwest Delhi prepare extensive security and traffic measures for Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, focusing on sensitive areas like Jahangirpuri. A multi-layered security plan includes a designated route, participation cap, and restrictions to maintain order. Surveillance with CCTV, drones, and local inputs will enhance monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:53 IST
Intensified Security Measures Gear Up for Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi
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In anticipation of the upcoming Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on April 2, authorities in northwest Delhi are implementing extensive security and traffic arrangements, particularly focusing on sensitive areas such as Jahangirpuri.

A police statement indicates a multi-layered security plan is in place to ensure the festivities proceed smoothly and peacefully. The celebrations in Jahangirpuri have historically seen tensions, prompting stricter regulations and a designated procession route.

Participation is capped, and specific prohibitions and guidelines are enforced to maintain law and order. Surveillance will be enhanced through CCTV, drones, and local intelligence to help manage the event effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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