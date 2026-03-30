Intensified Security Measures Gear Up for Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi

In anticipation of the upcoming Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on April 2, authorities in northwest Delhi are implementing extensive security and traffic arrangements, particularly focusing on sensitive areas such as Jahangirpuri.

A police statement indicates a multi-layered security plan is in place to ensure the festivities proceed smoothly and peacefully. The celebrations in Jahangirpuri have historically seen tensions, prompting stricter regulations and a designated procession route.

Participation is capped, and specific prohibitions and guidelines are enforced to maintain law and order. Surveillance will be enhanced through CCTV, drones, and local intelligence to help manage the event effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)