Left Menu

Supreme Court Extends Electoral Roll Deadline in West Bengal Amidst Claims of Irregularities

The Supreme Court extended the deadline for West Bengal's final electoral roll publication by one week and issued a notice to the state's DGP over allegations of violence during the revision process. The extension allows Electoral Registration Officers more time for scrutiny amid concerns of voter list inaccuracies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:44 IST
Supreme Court Extends Electoral Roll Deadline in West Bengal Amidst Claims of Irregularities
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee fights her case at Supreme Court over SIR (FIle Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday granted a one-week extension for the publication of West Bengal's final electoral roll, originally set for February 14, due to the intensive scrutiny required under the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant led the bench which acknowledged the need for more time by Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers to ensure accuracy. The Court further addressed serious allegations of violence during the revision process, issuing a show-cause notice to the West Bengal Director General of Police to account for law and order measures taken.

Additional directions were issued to streamline the ongoing SIR exercise. The state government must submit a list of 8,505 officers by Tuesday evening for potential deputation, granting the Election Commission discretion to replace officers if necessary. Amid accusations of voter list mismanagement, the Court awaits further action from both state and Election Commission officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BCB Extends Gratitude Amidst T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Drama

BCB Extends Gratitude Amidst T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Drama

 Bangladesh
2
European Shares Soar Amid Earnings and M&A Surge

European Shares Soar Amid Earnings and M&A Surge

 Global
3
Mahayuti's Triumph: Maharashtra Poll Success Highlights Good Governance

Mahayuti's Triumph: Maharashtra Poll Success Highlights Good Governance

 India
4
Rijiju Criticizes Congress Over Parliamentary Disruptions

Rijiju Criticizes Congress Over Parliamentary Disruptions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026