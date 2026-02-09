Supreme Court Extends Electoral Roll Deadline in West Bengal Amidst Claims of Irregularities

The Supreme Court on Monday granted a one-week extension for the publication of West Bengal's final electoral roll, originally set for February 14, due to the intensive scrutiny required under the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant led the bench which acknowledged the need for more time by Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers to ensure accuracy. The Court further addressed serious allegations of violence during the revision process, issuing a show-cause notice to the West Bengal Director General of Police to account for law and order measures taken.

Additional directions were issued to streamline the ongoing SIR exercise. The state government must submit a list of 8,505 officers by Tuesday evening for potential deputation, granting the Election Commission discretion to replace officers if necessary. Amid accusations of voter list mismanagement, the Court awaits further action from both state and Election Commission officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)