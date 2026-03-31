Electoral Tensions Flare Amid Voter List Allegations
A protest erupted outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office in West Bengal as booth-level officers, allegedly backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress, rallied against supposed voter list manipulations involving Form 6. Tensions escalated with scuffles, claims of instigation by the BJP, and demands for a fair inquiry.
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On Tuesday, a protest unfolded outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office in West Bengal, drawing attention due to allegations of voter list manipulation. Booth-level officers, perceived to be supported by the Trinamool Congress, raised concerns over the misuse of Form 6 for voter registration, sparking tensions.
The situation intensified as stones were reportedly hurled towards central forces, and two-wheelers sustained damage. The unrest prompted intervention from senior police officials, including DC Central YS Jagannath Rao, as they worked to restore order amidst scuffles between protesters and BJP workers.
The conflict stemmed from accusations that Form 6 was utilized to register voters from BJP-ruled states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh into West Bengal's voter rolls. Both Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters clashed, leading to police employing minimal force to maintain calm. A comprehensive inquiry has been demanded by the protesters.
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