Trump's Controversial Voter List Executive Order: Legal Battles Ahead
President Donald Trump signed an executive order to create a nationwide list of verified eligible voters, calling for further voting restrictions ahead of midterm elections. This order is expected to face legal challenges as it attempts to assert federal control over state-run election processes, despite Constitutional limitations.
- Country:
- United States
In a move poised to stir significant legal controversy, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at creating a nationwide list of verified eligible voters. This decision intensifies his ongoing push for stringent voting restrictions ahead of the midterm elections.
The president's order tasks the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration with generating such lists for each state, and it proposes barring the US Postal Service from distributing absentee ballots to individuals not on the list. However, Trump's authority to enforce such measures remains dubious.
Despite looming legal challenges, Trump continues to advocate for controversial election reforms, including secure ballot envelopes with trackable barcodes, a strategy intended to deter alleged mail-in voting fraud. His persistence, however, clashes with Constitutional provisions and previously thwarted efforts, allegedly risking disenfranchisement of significant voter groups.
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