Bangladesh-U.S. Trade Deal: New Era for Textile Tariffs

Bangladesh has secured a reduced 19% U.S. tariff for some textiles and garments under a new trade agreement. The deal promises zero tariffs for certain goods using U.S. materials while granting the U.S. market access for various products. This follows months of negotiations, emphasizing labor and environmental commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 01:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 01:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark agreement, Bangladesh has secured a significantly reduced 19% U.S. tariff on specific textiles and garments. This development was part of a broader trade pact signed between the two nations on Monday, aimed at fostering bilateral economic ties.

Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh's interim government, highlighted that Washington has committed to a zero tariff mechanism for textiles and apparel made with U.S.-produced cotton and fibers. In return, Bangladesh will provide substantial market access for U.S. goods, including industrial, agricultural, and manufactured products.

The agreement, concluded after nine months of negotiations, aims to remove non-tariff barriers by recognizing U.S. safety and emission standards. The trade deal is expected to bolster Bangladesh's pivotal garment industry, which is a major contributor to its economy. As Bangladesh prepares for upcoming elections, this agreement marks a significant economic milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

