Blaze Erupts at Baiji Refinery: Tragedy Strikes Iraq's Fuel Hub

A devastating fire broke out at the Baiji refinery in Iraq on Monday, leading to the tragic death of a worker and injuring 13 others, as confirmed by local police, medical personnel, and the country's oil ministry.

Located approximately 180 km north of Baghdad, the Baiji refinery complex experienced the blaze due to routine maintenance activities gone wrong. Engineers on-site reported at least one casualty, while firefighters successfully managed to bring the situation under control.

The oil ministry released a statement later, ensuring that the conflagration was contained without impacting the ongoing production processes at the refinery.

(With inputs from agencies.)