Trump Administration Pushes for AI Data Center Compact

The Trump administration is urging technology companies to commit to a new agreement concerning the operation of AI data centers, according to sources cited by Politico.

This proposed compact includes stipulations to prevent these data centers from driving up household electricity prices, depleting water resources, or compromising the energy grid's integrity.

The draft agreement mandates that companies should cover the costs of any new infrastructure required to support increased demand. However, Politico notes that this proposal may undergo changes before being finalized.