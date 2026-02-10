Trump Administration Pushes for AI Data Center Compact
The Trump administration seeks a new agreement with technology companies to ensure AI data centers don't impact household electricity prices, water supplies, or the energy grid. Companies would bear infrastructure costs. The draft is still subject to change, according to Politico.
The Trump administration is urging technology companies to commit to a new agreement concerning the operation of AI data centers, according to sources cited by Politico.
This proposed compact includes stipulations to prevent these data centers from driving up household electricity prices, depleting water resources, or compromising the energy grid's integrity.
The draft agreement mandates that companies should cover the costs of any new infrastructure required to support increased demand. However, Politico notes that this proposal may undergo changes before being finalized.
