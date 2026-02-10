Tripura CM Calls for BJP Support in TTAADC Elections to Ensure Development and Peace
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha urges citizens to support the BJP in the upcoming TTAADC elections, promising accelerated development and peace under their governance. He highlights the BJP's commitment to service and organisation, ensuring welfare for the tribals, contrasting it with previous regimes.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has rallied voters to back the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). Saha assured constituents that the party's victory is essential for the state's peace and prosperity.
Emphasizing the party's creed, 'Seva is sangathan', he articulated that the BJP's governance works for the people, firmly contrasting their service-oriented mantra with other parties. He assured, "The BJP's triumph in the TTAADC will hasten developmental activities, essential for the tribals' progress."
In meetings, public consensus favored BJP as peace guarantors. Saha highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to development, marking the BJP as uniquely positioned to bring growth to the ADC regions. He condemned misinformation from other parties, underscoring BJP's transparent agenda focused on the people's welfare.
