Celebrating Bastar: A Beacon of Cultural Renaissance in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the 'Bastar Pandum' festival, held in Chhattisgarh from February 7 to 9, for its vibrant display of Bastar's rich cultural tapestry and tribal traditions. In a social media post, Modi underscored the event's significance in preserving India's cultural legacy and fostering local communities.

The Prime Minister noted Bastar's shift from its past associations with Maoism and underdevelopment to its current image of progress and self-assuredness. He expressed a desire for the region's future to be marked by peace, growth, and cultural pride. Modi's sentiments were echoed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who commended Bastar for its cultural advancements and developmental strides.

Shah, attending the festival in Jagdalpur, observed Bastar as an emerging cultural ambassador for a developed India, breaking free from its past of fear and violence. The Bastar Pandum, organized by the Chhattisgarh Government, attracted large crowds who experienced Bastar's traditional crafts, tribal arts, and local products, showcasing the region's rich heritage through handicrafts, cuisine, and performances.

