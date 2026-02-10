Left Menu

Celebrating Bastar: A Beacon of Cultural Renaissance in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the 'Bastar Pandum' festival in Chhattisgarh, highlighting its role in showcasing Bastar's rich tribal heritage and culture. He acknowledged the region's transformation from violence to a symbol of progress and confidence. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also recognized Bastar's emergence as a cultural ambassador for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:33 IST
Celebrating Bastar: A Beacon of Cultural Renaissance in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the 'Bastar Pandum' festival, held in Chhattisgarh from February 7 to 9, for its vibrant display of Bastar's rich cultural tapestry and tribal traditions. In a social media post, Modi underscored the event's significance in preserving India's cultural legacy and fostering local communities.

The Prime Minister noted Bastar's shift from its past associations with Maoism and underdevelopment to its current image of progress and self-assuredness. He expressed a desire for the region's future to be marked by peace, growth, and cultural pride. Modi's sentiments were echoed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who commended Bastar for its cultural advancements and developmental strides.

Shah, attending the festival in Jagdalpur, observed Bastar as an emerging cultural ambassador for a developed India, breaking free from its past of fear and violence. The Bastar Pandum, organized by the Chhattisgarh Government, attracted large crowds who experienced Bastar's traditional crafts, tribal arts, and local products, showcasing the region's rich heritage through handicrafts, cuisine, and performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Rebirth of Tarique Rahman: A New Era for Bangladesh?

The Rebirth of Tarique Rahman: A New Era for Bangladesh?

 Global
2
India-US Trade Agreement to Boost Indian Agriculture with Zero-Duty Access

India-US Trade Agreement to Boost Indian Agriculture with Zero-Duty Access

 India
3
Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy Over 'Four Stars of Destiny' Memoir

Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy Over 'Four Stars of Destiny' Memoir

 India
4
Tragic Classroom Shooting: A Closer Look at the Tarn Taran Incident

Tragic Classroom Shooting: A Closer Look at the Tarn Taran Incident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026