Parliamentary Chaos: Lok Sabha Disruptions Persist Over Opposition's Protest

Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted as Opposition MPs protested, leading to multiple adjournments. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the Congress, accusing them of stalling budget discussions. A no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla looms, with Congress seeking support amid broader political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 12:26 IST
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo: Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha session descended into chaos as Opposition Members of Parliament staged a protest at the Well of the House, resulting in the House being adjourned until 2 pm after already experiencing earlier adjournments.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju admonished the opposition, particularly targeting the Congress party, for disrupting proceedings and hindering the crucial discussion of the Union Budget 2026-27. Rijiju pointed out that other parties, including the DMK, Samajwadi Party, and Trinamool, were prepared to engage in budget talks, imploring Congress to let the parliamentary process proceed without further harm to its dignity.

The protest follows Congress's outcry over Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi being prohibited from speaking during a key discussion, as well as their preparation to submit a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, with mixed support from other political entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

