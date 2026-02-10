Lamborghini Mystery in Kanpur: Police Probe Intensifies

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal announced ongoing investigations into the notable Lamborghini car accident on VIP Road, marking a pivotal development with Shivam Mishra officially included in the FIR. Addressing ANI, Commissioner Lal explained, "Previously unmentioned, Mishra's name has emerged in the inquiry; police are tasked with interrogating him, having learned of his hospitalization. His father is expected to cooperate fully within the legal framework."

Highlighting the evidence, including critical CCTV footage, Commissioner Lal identified Shivam Mishra as the culpable driver. "When investigative findings point to Mishra, it signifies our conviction of his involvement. Deterring contrary claims, we possess visual confirmation," stated Lal, emphasizing Mishra's name now in the FIR.

Further elaborating, the commissioner noted Shivam Mishra's father's participation is anticipated following a notice. "To clarify, only one individual sustained minor injuries. Mishra's father has received a notice and plans to engage with the investigation," he commented. Notably, the Lamborghini is secured, with an FIR lodged. Counter claims from Mishra's attorney, Mrityunjay Kumar, assert Mishra's absence from the vehicle during the incident, with proceedings slated for February 10. "Shivam wasn't driving; his driver, Mohan, was," asserted Kumar.

The incident unfolded near Jhula Park Crossing when a rapidly moving Lamborghini collided with a parked motorcycle, then a pedestrian, resulting in serious injuries to one victim and multiple minor injuries. The motorcycle suffered significant damage. The case, registered under BNS 2023's specified sections, is spearheaded by SI Dinesh Kumar. Despite no arrests, DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava stressed intense investigative efforts based on emerging evidence.

We spoke to ANI and Srivastava shared, "Victims are hospitalized, and serious investigations proceed. Consequential actions will align with discovered facts. Detainees are absent at present." Eyewitness Satyendra Singh Chandel recapped the scene, "Yesterday, on VIP Road, a luxury vehicle struck pedestrians. Bouncers extracted the car driver. The Lamborghini is under police possession. Approximately four to five were injured."

