Protests Erupt Over Wedding Venue Controversy at Delhi's Hansraj College

Hansraj College in Delhi turned wedding venue for Principal Rama Sharma's son, sparking protests from students who alleged misuse of campus facilities. Over 200 students, led by the Students' Federation of India, demanded an investigation into the event's impact on academic activities and raised concerns over college policy fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:50 IST
Protests Erupt Over Wedding Venue Controversy at Delhi's Hansraj College
Hansraj College (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Hansraj College in Delhi became a scene of colorful celebrations as Principal Rama Sharma hosted her son's wedding on campus, drawing sharp criticism from students. The institution was adorned with pink and white tents, with sections designated for guests, igniting a debate over the appropriate use of college infrastructure.

Students, led by the Students' Federation of India (SFI), protested en masse, accusing the administration of prioritizing private celebrations over academic integrity. They expressed frustration as academic and student activities were reportedly disrupted, demanding clarity and fairness in policy enforcement.

Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta clarified that residential rights allow personal events, dismissing the controversy as unnecessary. However, students insist on a thorough inquiry and call for the restoration of campus facilities for academic and social gatherings, threatening further action if ignored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

