Allahabad High Court Halts FIR Against Former CO in Sambhal Mosque Survey Violence

The Allahabad High Court has put a pause on the district court's decision to initiate a First Information Report (FIR) against former Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary. The FIR was linked to the violent incidents during the 2024 Sambhal mosque survey. Earlier this year, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Sambhal instructed the filing of an FIR against ASP Anuj Chaudhary, Inspector Anuj Tomar, and several police officers, amid accusations that a youth was shot in the violence.

Following the FIR order, CJM Vibhanshu Sudhir was transferred from Sambhal. The violence broke out during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh on November 19, 2024. This survey was a component of a legal process stemming from a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, which aimed to determine if the mosque was originally a temple.

The clashes claimed three lives and injured nearly two dozen individuals, including police personnel and officials. Authorities resorted to using tear gas and made appeals to stone-throwing mobs to restore order. In the previous year, the Supreme Court granted bail to Mohammad Danish, Faizan, and Nazir, who were accused of partaking in the violence. (ANI)

