Manipur Enforces 5-Day Internet Ban in Ukhrul Amid Unrest

The Manipur government has initiated a five-day suspension of internet and mobile data in the Ukhrul District following a spate of arson. This preventive measure aims to curb the spread of incendiary content on social media as authorities work to restore order in the volatile region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:35 IST
Security Forces present in Litan village, Ukhrul (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to arson attacks targeting several homes in Ukhrul District, the Manipur government has ordered a five-day suspension of internet and mobile data services effective Tuesday. This decision aims to prevent the dissemination of provocative social media content that could escalate tensions, according to state officials.

The official statement cited concerns that anti-social elements might exploit social media for spreading inflammatory images, videos, and messages, potentially exacerbating the law-and-order situation in Manipur. Consequently, the government has restricted all forms of internet services, including Broadband, VPN, and VSAT, throughout Ukhrul.

Despite the tense atmosphere, Manipur Police reported control over the situation. A Joint Control Room at Litan Police Station oversees urgent security operations, while senior officers closely monitor the region. Additionally, ongoing search operations have resulted in the recovery of weapons in vulnerable areas statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

