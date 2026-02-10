Gold Prices Dip Amid Boost in Global Equities

Gold prices experienced a decline on Tuesday, dropping 0.5% to $5,040.47 per ounce, amidst a surge in global equities.

Investor focus shifts to upcoming U.S. economic data, including nonfarm payrolls and inflation, which may influence interest rates.

Despite volatile market conditions, experts predict a bullish outlook for gold, driven by economic uncertainties and anticipated interest rate cuts.

