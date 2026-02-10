Gold Prices Dip Amid Boost in Global Equities
Gold prices fell by 0.5% as global equities rose. Investors are focusing on upcoming U.S. economic data that could impact interest rates. Analysts see a bullish trend for gold despite the current dip due to expected rate cuts by the Federal Reserve amidst economic uncertainty.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:59 IST
Gold prices experienced a decline on Tuesday, dropping 0.5% to $5,040.47 per ounce, amidst a surge in global equities.
Investor focus shifts to upcoming U.S. economic data, including nonfarm payrolls and inflation, which may influence interest rates.
Despite volatile market conditions, experts predict a bullish outlook for gold, driven by economic uncertainties and anticipated interest rate cuts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
