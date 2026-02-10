Left Menu

Gold Prices Dip Amid Boost in Global Equities

Gold prices fell by 0.5% as global equities rose. Investors are focusing on upcoming U.S. economic data that could impact interest rates. Analysts see a bullish trend for gold despite the current dip due to expected rate cuts by the Federal Reserve amidst economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:59 IST
Gold Prices Dip Amid Boost in Global Equities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices experienced a decline on Tuesday, dropping 0.5% to $5,040.47 per ounce, amidst a surge in global equities.

Investor focus shifts to upcoming U.S. economic data, including nonfarm payrolls and inflation, which may influence interest rates.

Despite volatile market conditions, experts predict a bullish outlook for gold, driven by economic uncertainties and anticipated interest rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Infant Dies After Factory Explosion in Chhattisgarh

Tragedy Strikes: Infant Dies After Factory Explosion in Chhattisgarh

 India
2
Republicans Intensify ACA Fraud Probe

Republicans Intensify ACA Fraud Probe

 Global
3
Bengal's Triumph: Sudip Kumar Gharami's Heroics Propel Team to Ranji Trophy Semis

Bengal's Triumph: Sudip Kumar Gharami's Heroics Propel Team to Ranji Trophy ...

 India
4
Controversial Indo-US Trade Pact Sparks Political Debate

Controversial Indo-US Trade Pact Sparks Political Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026