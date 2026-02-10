Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi: 'BJP Turns Communal When Cornered'

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath over comments on the Babri Masjid, accusing the BJP of turning communal when fearing power loss. He also challenged Yogi's usage of Urdu. Meanwhile, SP MP Dimple Yadav condemned the UP government's law and order situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:27 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing critique against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. The attack came after Adityanath's remarks on the Babri Masjid, with Yadav accusing the BJP of resorting to communal tactics when they fear losing their grip on power.

Yadav took a swipe at Adityanath, urging him to avoid using Urdu words like 'Qayamat', especially given his past opposition to the language. "When cornered, the BJP weakens and becomes more communal," Yadav claimed.

Meanwhile, SP MP Dimple Yadav voiced concerns over UP's deteriorating law and order, highlighting high rates of crime against women. The attack followed Adityanath's assertion that the Babri Masjid will never be rebuilt and warnings against defying the law, referencing historical tensions with the 1992 demolition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

