Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Samajwadi Party's Approach to Constitutional Institutions

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing critique of the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of disrespecting constitutional institutions such as the Election Commission, the judiciary, and the prime minister. During a recent event, he condemned the party for renaming educational institutions originally honoring Dalit icons like B R Ambedkar and BSP founder Kanshi Ram.

Adityanath alleged that the Samajwadi Party's actions reflected deep-rooted hostility and a tendency to insult societal norms. He criticized them for making divisive comments and undermining national symbols, emphasizing the importance of unity and progress under the current administration. He stated that their previous tenure in power was marked by social discord and favoritism.

Reflecting on the state's transformation, Adityanath hailed Uttar Pradesh's growth from a 'BIMARU' state to a significant contributor to India's economy. Highlighting sustained development since 2017, he mentioned the distribution of over Rs 339 crore to more than 10 lakh families as evidence of effective governance, contrasting it with past regimes where funds allegedly failed to reach the intended recipients.

(With inputs from agencies.)