Supreme Court Orders New Timelines for West Bengal's Electoral Revision

The Supreme Court of India has extended the deadline for West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process following concerns about violence and procedural issues. The publication of the final electoral roll has been postponed to February 28, and additional scrutiny steps have been mandated to ensure accuracy and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:09 IST
Representative Image (Photo/X/@CEOWestBengal) . Image Credit: ANI
The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal adjusted the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule in response to a Supreme Court directive. Now, hearings on notices are to wrap up by February 14, with document reviews and claims resolved by February 21, marking another phase in the state's electoral revision process.

In light of the Supreme Court's judgment, the finalized electoral roll, formerly due on February 14, will now be published on February 28. The Court's decision, intended to enhance procedural transparency, included additional measures like health parameter checks by February 27 and rationalization of polling stations by February 25.

With allegations of violence, including the burning of election records, the Court has served a show-cause notice to the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal. The scrutiny process, deemed essential, grants the Election Commission of India (ECI) authority to replace unfit officers and mandates the West Bengal government to submit a list of officers for intensified training and deployment.

