Political Rhetoric Surfaces in UP: Adityanath's Comments Spark Debate

Iqbal Ansari, former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi vs Babri Masjid dispute, endorsed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent comments targeting individuals who invoke the memory of Lord Ram only during crises. Ansari affirmed the CM's observation, stating it was accurate in regard to people's faith in times of trouble.

Addressing attendees in Barabanki, CM Yogi Adityanath labeled some as 'opportunists' who remember Lord Ram during hardships. He declared that the Babri Masjid will never be reconstructed and issued a warning to those envisaging its return to adhere to India's legal framework to avoid severe consequences.

The Samajwadi Party, with Chief Akhilesh Yadav at the helm, countered Adityanath's statements, suggesting the BJP resorts to religious divisiveness when threatened politically. Yadav mocked Adityanath's use of the Urdu term 'Qayamat', and SP MP Awadhesh Prasad argued that BJP's ideology was increasingly unwelcome, citing electoral victories as evidence.

