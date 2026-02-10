Left Menu

Political Rhetoric Surfaces in UP: Adityanath's Comments Spark Debate

Former Ram Janmabhoomi litigant Iqbal Ansari supports CM Yogi Adityanath's remarks on opportunistic faith in Lord Ram, amidst backlash from the Samajwadi Party. Adityanath condemns Babri Masjid rebuilding dreams, warning of consequences for breaking laws. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes BJP's communal tactics in situations of political insecurity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:45 IST
Former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi vs Babri Masjid Case, Iqbal Ansari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Iqbal Ansari, former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi vs Babri Masjid dispute, endorsed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent comments targeting individuals who invoke the memory of Lord Ram only during crises. Ansari affirmed the CM's observation, stating it was accurate in regard to people's faith in times of trouble.

Addressing attendees in Barabanki, CM Yogi Adityanath labeled some as 'opportunists' who remember Lord Ram during hardships. He declared that the Babri Masjid will never be reconstructed and issued a warning to those envisaging its return to adhere to India's legal framework to avoid severe consequences.

The Samajwadi Party, with Chief Akhilesh Yadav at the helm, countered Adityanath's statements, suggesting the BJP resorts to religious divisiveness when threatened politically. Yadav mocked Adityanath's use of the Urdu term 'Qayamat', and SP MP Awadhesh Prasad argued that BJP's ideology was increasingly unwelcome, citing electoral victories as evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

