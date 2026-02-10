Left Menu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacted with children from Child Care Institutions in Himachal Pradesh, who are on an educational tour. The initiative aims to provide exposure and holistic development under the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana, ensuring a brighter future for orphaned children.

Himachal Pradesh CM Empowers 'Children of the State' with Educational Tour
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to empower orphaned children, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu engaged with children from various Child Care Institutions in Mandi district. The interaction occurred amid an educational and experiential tour for the children, who are visiting Chandigarh and Jaipur as part of the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana.

During a video conference, CM Sukhu emphasized the value of such tours in providing practical and engaging educational experiences. He encouraged the children to seize this opportunity and shared the excitement of the students over their first flight. The Chief Minister also addressed their accommodation and dietary needs, while urging them to stay committed to their studies with exams on the horizon.

The Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana extends beyond mere protection, aiming to craft opportunities for a secure future. The initiative encompasses national unity, cultural learning, and infrastructure understanding to holistically nurture the children. CM Sukhu reassured continuous support for participants up to age 27, reiterating the state's dedication to their well-being.

