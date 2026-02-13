US will ease more sanctions on Venezuelan energy this week, official says

The ​U.S. ‌Treasury will issue ​more allowances easing sanctions ‌on Venezuelan energy this week, a White House energy ‌official said on Thursday. Washington ‌has relaxed sanctions on Venezuela's energy industry after U.S. ⁠forces ​captured ⁠President Nicolas Maduro in early January.

"We've ⁠got a lot of ​general licenses out, we've ⁠got more this week," Jarrod ⁠Agen, ​the executive director of the White House ⁠National Energy Dominance Council, ⁠said ⁠at a Foundation for the Defense of ‌Democracies ‌event.

