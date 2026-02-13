US will ease more sanctions on Venezuelan energy this week, official says
Treasury will issue more allowances easing sanctions on Venezuelan energy this week, a White House energy official said on Thursday. forces captured President Nicolas Maduro in early January. "We've got a lot of general licenses out, we've got more this week," Jarrod Agen, the executive director of the White House National Energy Dominance Council, said at a Foundation for the Defense of Democracies event.
