Himachal CM Accuses BJP of Financial Mismanagement

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukvinder Singh Sukhu, has accused the former BJP government of mismanaging the state's finances. On Tuesday, he alleged that the previous administration indulged in extravagant spending instead of investing in essential infrastructure, thereby depleting the state treasury.

In a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, Sukhu questioned the BJP's defense regarding the observations made by the 16th Finance Commission about the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). He pointed out that during the BJP's tenure, the government benefited from Rs 54,296 crore in RDG, which accounted for 25 to 30 percent of the state's total revenue receipts, along with Rs 16,000 crore in GST compensation. According to Sukhu, these funds were used for political stabilization and freebies rather than addressing long-term fiscal health.

The Chief Minister highlighted that while the BJP received over Rs 54,296 crore across five years, the current Congress government has only received Rs 17,563 crore in the past three years. Despite substantial funds, the BJP failed to disburse employee arrears or announce Dearness Allowance (DA), and neglected investment in health infrastructure. Sukhu emphasized that the current administration is prioritizing healthcare with a Rs 3,000 crore modernization plan and an additional Rs 1,300 crore under JICA Phase-II. He also criticized the BJP for accumulating a massive debt burden and creating unfunded liabilities by opening over 900 institutions in its final months. The Chief Minister accused BJP leaders of ignoring the state's fiscal reality by attending other events instead of focusing on Himachal Pradesh's financial health.