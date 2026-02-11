Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Budget: Focus on Skill Development and Youth Employment

Suresh Khanna, Finance Minister of Uttar Pradesh, unveiled a Rs 9.13 lakh crore Budget for 2026-27, reflecting a 12.2% increase over last year's allocation. Key allocations for education and health were announced, and a focus was placed on fiscal management and debt control, adhering to the 16th Central Finance Commission's recommendations.

The minister highlighted investment in infrastructure and skill development as crucial for the state's economic growth. Efforts to enhance job opportunities for youth through training and skill enhancement programs are planned, aiming to equip the workforce with necessary competencies.

Partnership with the private sector will be encouraged to boost skill development initiatives, with dedicated centers for women to enhance their workforce participation. The state's approach aims at an integrated development strategy involving public-private partnerships.