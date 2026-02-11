Czech Initiative’s Mission to Arm Ukraine: Aiming for €5 Billion

A Czech-led initiative is striving to secure €5 billion in artillery ammunition for Ukraine, yet has only amassed €1.4 billion so far, according to a senior NATO official. The effort is backed by Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands, focusing on minimizing Ukraine's battlefield disadvantage against Russia.

In December, NATO's Ukraine mission, NSATU, outlined plans to deliver 1.8 million artillery rounds in 2025, which would account for 43% of total deliveries to Kyiv and roughly 70% of Soviet-calibre ammunition. The anonymous official highlighted that €16 billion worth of ammunition is currently accessible globally.

NATO's spending target under the Czech plan centers on acquiring hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, with €1.4 billion already pledged by various donors. Former Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky noted that $4.8 billion was donated last year, with the Czech contribution reaching 3 billion crowns ($145.15 million).