BJP to File Privilege Notice Against Rahul Gandhi for Alleged Baseless Statements
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that BJP will file a privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for misleading the Lok Sabha with false allegations against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP aims to counter what they describe as Gandhi's repeated baseless claims.
In a heated political development, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju declared that members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plan to file a privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The move follows Gandhi's remarks in the Lok Sabha, which Rijiju claims were misleading and baseless, particularly targeting the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Highlighting parliamentary protocols, Rijiju emphasized that serious allegations against a member require prior notice and substantiation, both of which he alleges Gandhi failed to provide. Gandhi has accused the Prime Minister of compromising India's interests without strong evidence, prompting Rijiju to demand that Gandhi authenticate his claims on the House floor.
Further criticizing Gandhi, Rijiju objected to his departure from the Parliament session post-speech, deeming it a breach of procedure. Rijiju underscored the BJP's stance, describing Gandhi's allegations as 'wild' and assuring that the party would formally challenge them. Notably, the allegations against Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were labeled a 'serious breach of privilege.'
