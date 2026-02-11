Left Menu

BJP to File Privilege Notice Against Rahul Gandhi for Alleged Baseless Statements

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that BJP will file a privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for misleading the Lok Sabha with false allegations against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP aims to counter what they describe as Gandhi's repeated baseless claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:03 IST
BJP to File Privilege Notice Against Rahul Gandhi for Alleged Baseless Statements
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political development, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju declared that members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plan to file a privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The move follows Gandhi's remarks in the Lok Sabha, which Rijiju claims were misleading and baseless, particularly targeting the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting parliamentary protocols, Rijiju emphasized that serious allegations against a member require prior notice and substantiation, both of which he alleges Gandhi failed to provide. Gandhi has accused the Prime Minister of compromising India's interests without strong evidence, prompting Rijiju to demand that Gandhi authenticate his claims on the House floor.

Further criticizing Gandhi, Rijiju objected to his departure from the Parliament session post-speech, deeming it a breach of procedure. Rijiju underscored the BJP's stance, describing Gandhi's allegations as 'wild' and assuring that the party would formally challenge them. Notably, the allegations against Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were labeled a 'serious breach of privilege.'

TRENDING

1

Vivriti Asset Management Eyes Aggressive Growth in Eastern India's Niche Deb...

 India
2

Vayu Shakti 2024: A Showcase of IAF's Indomitable Power

 India
3
Dramatic Water Landing in Mogadishu: Plane Skids to Safety

Dramatic Water Landing in Mogadishu: Plane Skids to Safety

 Somalia
4
Ashiana Housing's Success: 242 Homes Sold in Gurugram For Rs 767 Crore

Ashiana Housing's Success: 242 Homes Sold in Gurugram For Rs 767 Crore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026