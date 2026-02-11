Gold Prices Surge Amidst Economic Uncertainty: Investors Eye Federal Reserve's Next Move

On Wednesday, gold prices experienced an increase, subsequently retracting some gains following a robust U.S. employment report. This development suggests that interest rates by the Federal Reserve may remain unchanged for a while. Spot gold was up by 0.8% at $5,067.09 per ounce at 09:02 a.m. ET, retreating from a daily high of $5,118.47.

April U.S. gold futures saw a 1.1% rise to $5,087.80 per ounce. The U.S. job market showed strength in January, with unemployment dropping to 4.3%. This resilience offers the Fed a chance to hold rates steady while inflation is monitored. An independent metals trader, Tai Wong, noted that the robust employment data has likely shut out chances for a March rate cut.

Gold, traditionally resilient during geopolitical and economic instability, stands to perform well if interest rates remain low. The upcoming U.S. consumer price index report, due Friday, is eagerly awaited by investors, as gold continues to show a year-to-date rise of 17.5% despite recent sell-offs sparked by President Trump's Federal Reserve chair nomination.

