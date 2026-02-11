EU Industry Leaders Urge Action on Skyrocketing Energy Costs

In a resounding plea to the European Union, top business leaders on Wednesday urged swift action to lower energy prices, highlighting the significance of competitive energy costs for European industries in the global market against the U.S. and China.

This urgent appeal comes just before EU leaders convene in Belgium for an informal meeting to deliberate on strategies to enhance Europe's economic standing. The substantial loss of Russian gas and persistent energy grid challenges have driven European power prices beyond global competitors.

Industry executives, including Heidelberg Materials' CEO Jon Morrish, expressed the pressing need for decisive interventions to stabilize the region's volatile energy expenses, though EU officials remain divided on the approach despite existing proposals to alleviate the heavy tax burden.

(With inputs from agencies.)