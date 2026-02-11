EU Industry Leaders Urge Action on Skyrocketing Energy Costs
Business leaders are urging the EU to reduce high energy prices to help European industries compete globally. With rising power costs and taxes, companies face challenges maintaining competitiveness. The EU's reluctance to reform energy rules hampers progress, prompting calls for regulated industry pricing.
In a resounding plea to the European Union, top business leaders on Wednesday urged swift action to lower energy prices, highlighting the significance of competitive energy costs for European industries in the global market against the U.S. and China.
This urgent appeal comes just before EU leaders convene in Belgium for an informal meeting to deliberate on strategies to enhance Europe's economic standing. The substantial loss of Russian gas and persistent energy grid challenges have driven European power prices beyond global competitors.
Industry executives, including Heidelberg Materials' CEO Jon Morrish, expressed the pressing need for decisive interventions to stabilize the region's volatile energy expenses, though EU officials remain divided on the approach despite existing proposals to alleviate the heavy tax burden.
