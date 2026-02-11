Trump Advocates for Lower U.S. Borrowing Costs Amid Strong Job Growth

In a clear endorsement of America's economic vitality, President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed new data showing unexpected job growth for January. The figures bolster his administration's economic narrative and strengthen his financial policy stance.

Trump took to Truth Social to argue that the U.S. should leverage its economic might to secure lower borrowing costs, particularly in the bonds market. He emphasized that as a global leader, the United States ought to enjoy the 'LOWEST INTEREST RATE, by far.'

Trump's assertion reflects his ongoing commitment to reinforcing the country's economic resilience. By advocating for reduced borrowing costs, he aims to further cement the United States' position as the strongest nation economically.

(With inputs from agencies.)