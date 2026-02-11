IAF's Strategic Expansion with Next-Gen Aircraft

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to amplify its fleet with next-generation aircraft, a strategic move highlighted by Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor. Kapoor emphasized the need for quicker inductions to enhance IAF's combat prowess, especially through acquiring more multi-role fighter aircraft.

During a press briefing ahead of Exercise Vayu Shakti, Kapoor acknowledged the Rafale's pivotal role in past operations, terming it a 'buzzword' within defense circles. While the IAF remains open to various aircraft models, a definitive decision is yet to be finalized, reflecting strong anticipation for bolstering air capabilities.

Exercise Vayu Shakti, slated for February 27 at the Pokharan range, will demonstrate the IAF's comprehensive combat and firepower abilities. The exercise will feature 120 air assets, including the debut of the C-295, showcasing IAF's readiness to rapidly respond to adversarial threats.

