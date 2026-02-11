Left Menu

U.S. Job Surge Sends Ripples Through Markets

The U.S. economy outperformed expectations in job creation for January, complicating Federal Reserve rate cut plans. Treasury yields and dollar value rose while stock markets remained steady. European markets showed AI disruption concerns, and commodities saw mixed performances, with U.S. crude and Brent oil prices rising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:24 IST
U.S. Job Surge Sends Ripples Through Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. economy showcased unexpected strength in January, with 130,000 new jobs far surpassing the anticipated 70,000, leaving policymakers to reconsider rate cuts. Treasury yields saw an uptick, as did the dollar, contrasting with stocks which stayed nearly flat.

Despite the economic boost, the unemployment rate decreased marginally to 4.3%. Eric Merlis from Citizens highlighted that stable unemployment without wage acceleration aligns with Federal Reserve goals, affecting the odds of a March rate cut.

Globally, European markets faced artificial intelligence disruption fears, while commodities like U.S. crude and Brent oil witnessed price increases. The dollar strengthened against most currencies, except the yen, which gained post-Japan's political landscape shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright's Groundbreaking Venezuela Visit

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright's Groundbreaking Venezuela Visit

 Global
2
Tragic End: Police Recruitment Candidate Dies Post 1,600-Metre Run

Tragic End: Police Recruitment Candidate Dies Post 1,600-Metre Run

 India
3
West Indies Triumph Over England in Thrilling T20 World Cup Match

West Indies Triumph Over England in Thrilling T20 World Cup Match

 India
4
Tragic Confrontation: Murder in Faridabad Sparks Outrage

Tragic Confrontation: Murder in Faridabad Sparks Outrage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026