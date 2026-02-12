Wright will engage directly with interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez, Energy Department says

​U.S. ​Energy ‌Secretary Chris ​Wright will engage ‌directly with the interim Venezuelan leadership, including ‌President Delcy Rodriguez, ‌during his trip to the country, ⁠the ​Energy ⁠Department said Wednesday.

Wright, who ⁠landed in Caracas ​on Wednesday morning, ⁠will also visit oil ⁠fields, ​the department said in ⁠a statement.

