Wright will engage directly with interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez, Energy Department says
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 00:07 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 00:07 IST
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright will engage directly with the interim Venezuelan leadership, including President Delcy Rodriguez, during his trip to the country, the Energy Department said Wednesday.
Wright, who landed in Caracas on Wednesday morning, will also visit oil fields, the department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- â€‹U.S.
- Chris
- Wright
- Venezuelan
- â€‹the department
- Delcy Rodriguez
- Caracas
ALSO READ
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright's Groundbreaking Venezuela Visit
Russia Seeks Clarity on U.S. Restrictions in Venezuelan Oil Sector
Russia Accuses U.S. of Discriminatory Tactics in Venezuelan Oil Trade
U.S. Greenlights Venezuelan Oil Revival: New License Enables Industry Expansion
U.S. Eases Sanctions to Boost Venezuelan Oil Production