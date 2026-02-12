UPDATE 1-UK pledges $205 million to send US weapons to Ukraine

(Adds statement in paragraphs ​2 and 3, ​details from paragraph 4) LONDON, ‌Feb 11 - ​Defence minister John Healey said on Wednesday Britain had ‌committed 150 million pounds ($205 million) to the so-called Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative to supply ‌Ukraine with U.S. weapons.

PURL was set up ‌last summer to keep U.S. weapons flowing to Ukraine at a time when new U.S. military ⁠assistance ​had stalled. "I'm pleased ⁠to confirm the UK is committing £150 million to PURL," ⁠Healey said in an emailed statement.

"Together we must ​provide Ukraine with the critical air defense it ⁠needs in response to Putin's brutal onslaught." The ⁠scheme ​allows allies to fund purchases of American air-defence systems and other critical equipment ⁠for Kyiv.

Allies have already put forward over $4.5 billion through ⁠the ⁠programme, U.S. ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7323 pounds)

