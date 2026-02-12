UPDATE 1-UK pledges $205 million to send US weapons to Ukraine
(Adds statement in paragraphs 2 and 3, details from paragraph 4) LONDON, Feb 11 - Defence minister John Healey said on Wednesday Britain had committed 150 million pounds ($205 million) to the so-called Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative to supply Ukraine with U.S. weapons. PURL was set up last summer to keep U.S. weapons flowing to Ukraine at a time when new U.S. military assistance had stalled.
(Adds statement in paragraphs 2 and 3, details from paragraph 4) LONDON, Feb 11 - Defence minister John Healey said on Wednesday Britain had committed 150 million pounds ($205 million) to the so-called Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative to supply Ukraine with U.S. weapons.
PURL was set up last summer to keep U.S. weapons flowing to Ukraine at a time when new U.S. military assistance had stalled. "I'm pleased to confirm the UK is committing £150 million to PURL," Healey said in an emailed statement.
"Together we must provide Ukraine with the critical air defense it needs in response to Putin's brutal onslaught." The scheme allows allies to fund purchases of American air-defence systems and other critical equipment for Kyiv.
Allies have already put forward over $4.5 billion through the programme, U.S. ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7323 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Counter-Terrorism Police Lead Investigation in North-West London School Stabbing
Violent Outbreak Shocks London School Community
Teen Violence in London Schools: A Cry for Change
AirAsia X Charts New Horizons with Bahrain-London Route Launch
Antisemitic Incidents Spike in Britain Amid Rising Global Tensions