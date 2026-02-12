UPDATE 1-UK pledges $205 million to send US weapons to Ukraine

Left Menu

(Adds statement in paragraphs ​2 and 3, ​details from paragraph 4) LONDON, ‌Feb 11 - ​Defence minister John Healey said on Wednesday Britain had ‌committed 150 million pounds ($205 million) to the so-called Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative to supply ‌Ukraine with U.S. weapons. PURL was set up ‌last summer to keep U.S. weapons flowing to Ukraine at a time when new U.S. military ⁠assistance ​had stalled.

(Adds statement in paragraphs ​2 and 3, ​details from paragraph 4) LONDON, ‌Feb 11 - ​Defence minister John Healey said on Wednesday Britain had ‌committed 150 million pounds ($205 million) to the so-called Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative to supply ‌Ukraine with U.S. weapons.

PURL was set up ‌last summer to keep U.S. weapons flowing to Ukraine at a time when new U.S. military ⁠assistance ​had stalled. "I'm pleased ⁠to confirm the UK is committing £150 million to PURL," ⁠Healey said in an emailed statement.

"Together we must ​provide Ukraine with the critical air defense it ⁠needs in response to Putin's brutal onslaught." The ⁠scheme ​allows allies to fund purchases of American air-defence systems and other critical equipment ⁠for Kyiv.

Allies have already put forward over $4.5 billion through ⁠the ⁠programme, U.S. ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7323 pounds)

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

