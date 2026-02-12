China trade negotiator met Westinghouse Electric CEO on Tuesday, commerce ministry says
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-02-2026 06:32 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 06:32 IST
- Country:
- China
China's international trade representative, Li Chenggang, met on Tuesday with Dan Sumner, CEO of Westinghouse Electric Company, China's commerce ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Li encouraged the company to deepen its investment in the Chinese market, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- â€ŒWestinghouse Electric Company
- Sumner