China trade negotiator met Westinghouse Electric CEO on Tuesday, commerce ministry says

​China's ‌international ​trade representative, Li ‌Chenggang, met on Tuesday with ‌Dan Sumner, CEO of ‌Westinghouse Electric Company, ⁠China's ​commerce ⁠ministry said in a ⁠statement on Thursday.

Li ​encouraged the company ⁠to deepen ⁠its ​investment in the Chinese ⁠market, the statement ⁠said.

