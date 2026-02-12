UPDATE 1-Ukrainian capital Kyiv under 'massive' attack from Russian missiles, officials say

​The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came ‌under a "massive" attack from Russian missiles early on Thursday, with various buildings hit in ‌the assault, officials said.

"A mass ‌attack on the capital is still underway," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. Klitschko ⁠said ​there ⁠had been hits on both residential and non-residential ⁠buildings on both sides of the ​Dnipro River bisecting the city. Emergency ⁠medical teams had been dispatched.

Tymur Tkachenko, ⁠head ​of the capital's military administration, said at least one hit ⁠had been recorded in an eastern suburb. Reuters witnesses ⁠heard ⁠explosions resound in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)