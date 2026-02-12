Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Ukrainian capital Kyiv under 'massive' attack from Russian missiles, officials say

​The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came ‌under a "massive" attack from Russian missiles early on Thursday, with various buildings hit in ‌the assault, officials said. "A mass ‌attack on the capital is still underway," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. Klitschko ⁠said ​there ⁠had been hits on both residential and non-residential ⁠buildings on both sides of the ​Dnipro River bisecting the city.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 06:34 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 06:34 IST
​The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came ‌under a "massive" attack from Russian missiles early on Thursday, with various buildings hit in ‌the assault, officials said.

"A mass ‌attack on the capital is still underway," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. Klitschko ⁠said ​there ⁠had been hits on both residential and non-residential ⁠buildings on both sides of the ​Dnipro River bisecting the city. Emergency ⁠medical teams had been dispatched.

Tymur Tkachenko, ⁠head ​of the capital's military administration, said at least one hit ⁠had been recorded in an eastern suburb. Reuters witnesses ⁠heard ⁠explosions resound in the city.

