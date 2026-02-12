Teacher dies after Thailand school shooting

A female teacher died ​on Thursday in southern Thailand's ​Hat Yai district after ‌a gunman opened ​fire at a school where she worked, the provincial administration said on social media. A ‌17-year-old used a firearm stolen from a police officer to shoot the teacher, identified as Sasiphat Sinsamosorn, at the Patongprathankiriwat School in Songkhla Province's ‌Hat Yai district on Wednesday before being detained by police.

A female ‌student was also shot. Information about her condition has not yet been released. Sasiphat, who also served as the school's director, was taken to an intensive care unit ⁠for ​surgery but died ⁠at around 2 am due to internal organ injuries and significant blood loss, the ⁠health ministry said.

The school posted a message of condolence on its Facebook page, ​saying "although we have lost you, the memories and the goodness you ⁠left behind will remain in our heart forever." Officials said the detained suspect, ⁠who ​has a sister at the school, has a history of substance abuse and was discharged from a psychiatric hospital in December.

Gun violence ⁠and ownership are not uncommon in Thailand. In 2002, a former police ⁠officer killed ⁠36 people, including 22 children, in a gun-and-knife attack at a nursery in the east of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)