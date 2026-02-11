Strengthening Ties: US and Indian Envoys Meet in Beijing

In an effort to bolster US-India relations, Indian Ambassador to China, Pradeep Rawat, and his US counterpart, David Perdue, convened in Beijing recently. Discussions during the meeting focused on mutual interests in defense, energy, and critical minerals, showcasing the robust partnership between the two nations.

This meeting marks their second engagement since December of last year, building on the momentum of a recently finalized interim trade agreement. Ambassador Perdue took to social media to emphasize the real-world outcomes of the US-India relationship through initiatives like the Quad and broader cooperative engagements.

The meeting further underscores the commitment of both nations to maintain positive bilateral ties, reflecting an ongoing diplomatic strategy amidst shifting global dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)