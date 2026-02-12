Left Menu

​The ​U.S. ‌and Iran appeared ​ready to compromise ‌to secure a nuclear deal, but broadening ‌talks to cover Tehran’s ‌ballistic missile program would risk “nothing but another ⁠war”, ​Turkey's ⁠foreign minister Hakan Fidan ⁠told FT in ​a interview on Thursday. “It is ⁠positive that the ⁠Americans ​appear willing to tolerate Iranian ⁠enrichment within clearly set ⁠boundaries,” Fidan ⁠told FT.

US and Iran showing flexibility on nuclear deal, says Turkey’s foreign minister, FT reports

