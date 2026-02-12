US and Iran showing flexibility on nuclear deal, says Turkey’s foreign minister, FT reports
The U.S. and Iran appeared ready to compromise to secure a nuclear deal, but broadening talks to cover Tehran’s ballistic missile program would risk “nothing but another war”, Turkey's foreign minister Hakan Fidan told FT in a interview on Thursday. “It is positive that the Americans appear willing to tolerate Iranian enrichment within clearly set boundaries,” Fidan told FT.
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 10:51 IST
The U.S. and Iran appeared ready to compromise to secure a nuclear deal, but broadening talks to cover Tehran's ballistic missile program would risk "nothing but another war", Turkey's foreign minister Hakan Fidan told FT in a interview on Thursday.
"It is positive that the Americans appear willing to tolerate Iranian enrichment within clearly set boundaries," Fidan told FT. (Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- â€‹U.S.
- Iranian
- Muralikumar
- Tehran
- Hakan Fidan
- Fidan
- Bengaluru
- â€Œballistic
- â€Œtalks
- Iran
ALSO READ
Customs seize narcotics worth Rs 3.43 cr at Bengaluru airport
International Arrival Nabbed with Hydroponic Ganja at Bengaluru Airport
Spa Scandal: Canadian Woman Accuses Therapist of Misconduct in Bengaluru
Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike Temporarily Halted Amid Political Battle
Bengaluru's Largest Fitness Celebration: Cult Fitness Carnival