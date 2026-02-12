Left Menu

Mixed response in Goa to nationwide trade union strike call

The nationwide strike called by trade unions against the Centres policies on Thursday drew a mixed response in Goa, with banking operations affected while essential services remained undisrupted. Labour unions shut down the work in different industrial estates as a mark of solidarity to the strike call, he said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-02-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 10:55 IST
Mixed response in Goa to nationwide trade union strike call
  • Country:
  • India

The nationwide strike called by trade unions against the Centre's policies on Thursday drew a mixed response in Goa, with banking operations affected while essential services remained undisrupted. Nationalised banks and offices of many insurance companies remained shut in the coastal state. All India Trade Union Congress Secretary Suhas Naik told PTI that industrial units across various places in Goa were partially affected. ''Labour unions shut down the work in different industrial estates as a mark of solidarity to the strike call,'' he said. Naik said there was no impact on essential services. ''The public transport system worked without any problem,'' he said. Meanwhile, members of labour unions held a protest march in the capital city of Panaji. It started near the Kadamba Bus Stand and went up to Azad Maidan in the city. A joint forum of central trade unions has called for a strike on Thursday to show their ''resistance to anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the central government''. Their immediate demands include the scrapping of four labour codes and rules, withdrawal of the Draft Seed Bill and Electricity Amendment Bill, and the ''Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act''. The unions are also demanding the restoration of MGNREGA and the scrapping of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025. The joint forum includes INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC issues notice to Centre, CBFC, Neeraj Pandey on plea to stay release of movie 'Ghooskhor Pandat' on Netflix.

SC issues notice to Centre, CBFC, Neeraj Pandey on plea to stay release of m...

 India
2
Rugby-Waratahs' Amotosero in spotlight against Reds after punching teammate

Rugby-Waratahs' Amotosero in spotlight against Reds after punching teammate

Australia
3
PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower on firmer dollar after strong US jobs data

PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower on firmer dollar after strong US jobs data

 Global
4
SC directs filmmaker Neeraj Pandey to file affidavit that movie 'Ghooskhor Pandat' doesn't denigrate any section of society.

SC directs filmmaker Neeraj Pandey to file affidavit that movie 'Ghooskhor P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

AI key to decarbonizing and securing global port operations

From anxiety to reassurance: How AI is quietly supporting pregnancy wellbeing

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026