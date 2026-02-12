Hartek bags new orders worth Rs 735 cr

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 15:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Engineering, procurement, and construction company Hartek on Thursday announced securing new orders worth Rs 735 crore. The projects have been bagged by its power systems business unit, the company said in a statement. The cumulative orders worth Rs 735 crore pan key power and industrial hubs across India and cover substation and transmission infrastructure ranging from 66 kV to 765 kV, Hartek said in the statement. Simarpreet Singh, Executive Director and CEO, HartekGroup, said, ''These order wins reflect our strong capabilities in delivering grid-ready substations, protection systems, and end-to-end power infrastructure...'' The projects will come up across multiple states, including Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Hartek is a leading EPC company with operations across the energy value chain. It operates through three strategic business units power systems, renewables, and power distribution products.

