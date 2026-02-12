Left Menu

Ceigall India arm bags Rs 2,160 crore road project in Bihar

It has received a Letter of Award LOA dated February 11, 2026, was received by its arm Ceigall Infra Projects from the National Highways Authority of India NHAI to develop the project under the Hybrid Annuity Mode HAM, the company said in an exchange filing.

  • Country:
  • India

Ceigall India on Thursday said it has secured a new road project from NHAI for the construction of a four-lane highway in Bihar. It has received a Letter of Award (LOA) dated February 11, 2026, was received by its arm Ceigall Infra Projects from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to develop the project under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), the company said in an exchange filing. The project involves the construction of four-laning of the Sahebganj–Areraj–Bettiah section of NH-139W, with a total length of 78.942 km, comprising Section 1: Sahebganj to Areraj (38.362 km) and Section 2: Areraj to Bettiah (40.580 km). The bid project cost is approximately Rs 2,160 crore, and the project will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model. The construction period is 730 days, followed by a 15-year operation and maintenance (O&M) period. This strategically important highway corridor is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity in Bihar, enhance road safety, and facilitate faster movement of goods and passengers, thereby supporting economic development in the region. Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman & Managing Director, Ceigall India, said: ''The project aligns with the government's PM Gati Shakti vision of integrated and multimodal infrastructure development. Strengthening national highway networks is critical to improving logistics efficiency, enhancing regional connectivity, and accelerating economic growth''. Ceigall India Limited is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in the development of highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, railway overbridges, tunnels, and runways.

