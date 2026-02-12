Labour reforms, digital growth powering India’s inclusive dev: Arunachal Dy CM

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday highlighted India's ongoing labour reforms, rising technological strength and expanding global presence, saying these developments are strengthening the foundation of a skilled, secure and globally competitive workforce. In a series of posts on X, Mein said the country's transformative labour reforms are driving inclusive growth and empowering workers, while advancements in digital infrastructure and global trade recognition reflect India's steady progress on multiple fronts. ''India's transformative labour reforms are strengthening the foundation of a skilled, secure and globally competitive workforce,'' Mein said. The deputy chief minister added that the reforms are being supported by reskilling initiatives and social protection measures aimed at ensuring long-term economic security for workers. ''Backed by comprehensive reskilling programmes and enhanced social security measures under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, we are creating inclusive growth and empowering every worker in the journey towards #ViksitBharat,'' he said in a separate post. Highlighting India's digital progress, Mein observed the country's improved global standing in technology and connectivity. ''India climbs four places to rank 45th in the Network Readiness Index 2025 and ranks No1 globally in telecom investment and AI publications. Strong improvements in broadband and governance highlight India's growing technological strength,'' he said. The deputy chief minister also underscored India's expanding global footprint in the organic products sector, referring to international recognition at a major global event. ''India is honoured as 'Country of the Year' at the world's leading organic trade fair in Germany. The APEDA pavilion showcased organic rice, spices, herbs, and value-added products, with participation from 20+ States and UTs, reinforcing India's growing global footprint,'' Mein added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)