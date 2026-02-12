EU summit to discuss lowering energy prices, common debt, Italy PM says
12-02-2026
EU leaders meeting on Thursday will focus on ways to lower energy prices while also discussing "very divisive" proposals to issue common debt as part of efforts to boost the bloc's competitiveness, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.
Addressing reporters before the summit, Meloni also said the EU needed to thoroughly review the bloc's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and adopt further measures to fight speculation on energy prices.
