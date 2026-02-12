Left Menu

EU summit to discuss lowering energy prices, common debt, Italy PM says

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 12-02-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 15:49 IST
EU summit to discuss lowering energy prices, common debt, Italy PM says
  • Country:
  • Italy

EU ​leaders ‌meeting on ​Thursday will focus on ‌ways to lower energy prices while also discussing "very ‌divisive" proposals to issue ‌common debt as part of efforts to boost ⁠the ​bloc's ⁠competitiveness, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ⁠said.

Addressing reporters before ​the summit, Meloni also ⁠said the EU needed to ⁠thoroughly ​review the bloc's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and ⁠adopt further measures to ⁠fight ⁠speculation on energy prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jim Murray with Abhishek Khaitan at the First Public Tasting of Rampur 1943 Virasat

Jim Murray with Abhishek Khaitan at the First Public Tasting of Rampur 1943 ...

 India
2
Collective efforts vital to ensure cyber-safe digital ecosystem: DGT R K Goyal

Collective efforts vital to ensure cyber-safe digital ecosystem: DGT R K Goy...

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Singapore to invest in AI, strengthen defence in world 'beset by uncertainties'

UPDATE 1-Singapore to invest in AI, strengthen defence in world 'beset by un...

 Global
4
Nurse found hanging in room in Delhi's Mukherji Nagar

Nurse found hanging in room in Delhi's Mukherji Nagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026