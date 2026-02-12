EU summit to discuss lowering energy prices, common debt, Italy PM says

EU ​leaders ‌meeting on ​Thursday will focus on ‌ways to lower energy prices while also discussing "very ‌divisive" proposals to issue ‌common debt as part of efforts to boost ⁠the ​bloc's ⁠competitiveness, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ⁠said.

Addressing reporters before ​the summit, Meloni also ⁠said the EU needed to ⁠thoroughly ​review the bloc's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and ⁠adopt further measures to ⁠fight ⁠speculation on energy prices.

