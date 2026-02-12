Garware Technical Fibres Q3 consolidated PAT up 17.6 pc at Rs 56.2 crore

Technical textiles manufacturer Garware Technical Fibres on Thursday reported a 17.6 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter ending December 31, 2025, at Rs 56.2 crores compared to the same period of the previous financial year. The company's PAT stood at Rs 47.8 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Garware Technical Fibres said in a statement. Net sales of the company increased by 10.4 per cent to Rs 387.2 crores during the quarter under review compared to Rs 350.7 crore in the same period of the previous period. ''Our financial performance has come on track in Q3 of FY26 after a challenging Q2, driven by a one-time event which led to a significant decline in North European Salmon Aquaculture orders. ''Order flow is now normalised, and we are working to ship and bill as much as possible in the rest of FY26,'' Garware Technical Fibres, CMD Vayu Garware said. In this quarter, the company saw good results in Chile, the international value-added ropes business and significant growth in domestic business, he said. However, US duties have an impact on profitability margins for Q3 and some impact will be seen in Q4 as well. ''We have worked closely to retain all our US customers. With recent announcements for relaxation in USA tariffs, going forward we expect to return back to original margins and ordering cycles in the coming quarters. The Geo synthetics business continues excellent growth momentum on profitability as well as ROCE,'' he said. With better visibility in the Salmon Aquaculture business and resolution of USA Tariff issues, the company is confident that it will be able to come back on healthy profit growth in the coming year, he added.

