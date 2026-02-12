Left Menu

REFILE-Appointment of US envoy in Geneva raises hopes for UN engagement

​The United States plans ‌to fill its ​long-vacant U.N. ambassador post in Geneva, a step diplomats welcomed as a sign that Washington aims to stay engaged ‌with the global body. "At least the U.S. will listen now," said one Western diplomat. Although Washington traditionally assigns four ambassadors to ⁠Geneva, ​only one — WTO envoy Joseph Barloon — has been in place since Trump's appointment.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 18:00 IST
REFILE-Appointment of US envoy in Geneva raises hopes for UN engagement

​The United States plans ‌to fill its ​long-vacant U.N. ambassador post in Geneva, a step diplomats welcomed as a sign that Washington aims to stay engaged ‌with the global body. U.S. President Donald Trump has described the U.N. as having "great potential", while criticising it for failing to support U.S.-led peace efforts and launching a board ‌of peace that some fear could be a rival to the global body.

The ‌U.S. owes the U.N. core budget over $2 billion, for which it has said it will make a down payment as it pushes for reform. The White House said late on Wednesday that Todd ⁠Steggerda, a lawyer ​and former U.S. ⁠Navy pilot from Virginia, had been selected for the Geneva post, subject to Senate approval.

"A senior appointment ⁠into the U.N. system could be a good sign that they are engaging," said Adam ​Day, head of the Geneva office of the U.N. University Centre for Policy ⁠Research. "At least the U.S. will listen now," said one Western diplomat.

Although Washington traditionally assigns four ambassadors to ⁠Geneva, ​only one — WTO envoy Joseph Barloon — has been in place since Trump's appointment. In January, Trump announced a U.S. withdrawal from dozens of international organisations and U.N. ⁠entities, saying they operated contrary to U.S. national interests.

The U.S. formally left the Geneva-based World ⁠Health Organization the ⁠same month and a year ago disengaged from the U.N. Human Rights Council, although it has remained active in some Geneva-based U.N. ‌agencies that ‌shape standards for businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindalco Q3 PAT drops 45% to Rs 2,049 cr

Hindalco Q3 PAT drops 45% to Rs 2,049 cr

 India
2
Cricket-Mosca brothers power Italy to maiden T20 World Cup victory in 10-wicket win over Nepal

Cricket-Mosca brothers power Italy to maiden T20 World Cup victory in 10-wic...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Jet engine maker CFM studies plan B for next fuel-saving design, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Jet engine maker CFM studies plan B for next fuel-saving design, s...

 Global
4
China tightens grip on rare earth metals to counter US-led push to end its monopoly

China tightens grip on rare earth metals to counter US-led push to end its m...

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026