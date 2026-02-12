Drugs sold from scrap metal shop in Navi Mumbai; seven arrested

Navi Mumbai police has arrested seven persons for allegedly running a drug racket under the guise of a scrap metal shop, and seized heroin and other narcotics worth Rs 22 lakh. Acting on a tip-off that Raju Rathod and his relatives sold narcotics from a scrap shop in sector 28 of Nerul, a police team raided the place on Wednesday, said an official. The police seized 43.6 grams of heroin and 26 grams of ganja, collectively valued at Rs 22 lakh, from the premises, he said. The accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The arrested persons were identified as Rakesh Sachin Waghri, Rajendra Bhima Kale, Anita Sanjay Pawar, Raju Babu Rathod, Shivraj Laxman Pawar, Kamalabai Babu Rathod and Suman Raju Rathod. Raju Rathod, who ran the shop, has a previous case registered against him at Nerul police station. The shop itself was razed as it was an unauthorised structure. Further investigation is underway, the official said.

