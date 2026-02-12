T20 World Cup Scoreboard: Nepal vs Italy

Italy: Justin Mosca not out 60 Anthony Mosca not out 62 Extras: (LB-2) 2 Total: (For no loss in 12.4 overs) 124 Bowling: Karan KC 2-0-21-0, Dipendra Singh Airee 3.4-0-24-0, Lalit Rajbanshi 1-0-19-0, Sandeep Lamichhane 3-0-31-0, Nandan Yadav 1-0-12-0, Kushal Bhurtel 2-0-15-0.

