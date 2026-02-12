U.S. judge rejects BBC's stay application in Trump defamation case

A ​U.S. judge ​has rejected ‌the BBC's application ​to stay discovery in the $10 billion ‌lawsuit brought by U.S. President Donald Trump over its editing of a speech ‌that made it appear he ‌directed supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol, court documents showed on Thursday. U.S. District Judge ⁠Roy ​Altman ⁠on Wednesday denied the British broadcaster's application to ⁠stay the merits-based discovery phase, when ​both sides can obtain evidence from ⁠other parties in the lawsuit, the documents ⁠showed.

He ​also ordered that a two-week trial be set for ⁠February 2027. The BBC did not immediately respond to ⁠a ⁠Reuters request for comment.

