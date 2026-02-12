Left Menu

Trade union strike: Case registered after hotel vandalised in Kerala's Kottayam

Police registered a case after protestors, as part of the nationwide strike against the Centres labour codes, allegedly attacked a hotel and caused damage at Paipad here on Thursday, officials said.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 12-02-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 19:31 IST
  • India

Police registered a case after protestors, as part of the nationwide strike against the Centre's labour codes, allegedly attacked a hotel and caused damage at Paipad here on Thursday, officials said. According to police, the incident occurred at Emerald Hotel around 1.30 pm when a three-member group holding a stick with a flag barged into the premises. The accused allegedly threatened hotel employees and customers present at the bar restaurant. Fearing an attack, people inside the restaurant fled the spot, police said. The FIR stated that the accused created a ruckus and damaged beer bottles, glasses and ice boxes. They also allegedly broke the glass door at the entrance of the bar restaurant. The total loss has been estimated at around Rs five lakh, the FIR said. Thrikodithanam police have registered a case against three persons, officials said. Police officials said the hotel owner has handed over CCTV footage, based on which efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the accused.

